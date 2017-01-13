Kansas Hires TCU’s Meacham To Oversee Offense

January 13, 2017 5:18 AM
Filed Under: Big 12, Doug Meacham, Football, Kansas Jayhawks, TCU Horned Frogs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas coach David Beaty has plucked veteran coach Doug Meacham from Big 12 rival TCU to serve as his offensive coordinator and work with the Jayhawks’ wide receivers.

Beaty announced the hiring on Thursday.

Meacham was the co-offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs. He has also coordinated offenses at Houston and several lower-level schools, and spent time working in the Big 12 for Oklahoma State.

Beaty said in a statement that he admired Meacham for his “creativity” on offense, and that going against him in the Big 12 only underscored his desire to bring him onto his staff.

Meacham shared the Horned Frogs’ coordinator job the past three seasons with Sonny Cumbie.

