Lady Liberty Depicted As Black Woman On $100 Gold Coin

January 13, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin, American Liberty Anniversary Coin, American Liberty Anniversary Gold Coin, Department of the Treasury, Gold Coin, U.S. Mint, United States Mint

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The U.S. Mint has unveiled a commemorative $100 gold coin that features an image of Liberty as a black woman.

The front (heads) side of the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows a profile of Liberty wearing a crown of stars. It features the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, as well as 2017. The reverse (tails) side of the coin depicts an eagle in flight.

The coin will be released on April 6. The mint says it’s the first in a series of 24-karat gold that will also depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The mint says the goal of the coins is to reflect the “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

A new coin will be minted every other year and a corresponding series of medals in silver, with the same designs as on the gold coins, will also be available.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

