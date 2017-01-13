Man Found Guilty In Pregnant Girlfriend’s Beating

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A jury has found a San Antonio-area man guilty of capital murder for the 2015 beating of his pregnant girlfriend that resulted in the miscarriage of twins.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for 23-year-old Lane Waldron of Canyon Lake so he was immediately sentenced late Thursday to a mandatory life term.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Waldron had confessed to Comal County investigators that he was drunk when kicked the woman’s head and punched her in the abdomen.

