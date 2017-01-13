Man Spreads Die Hard Cowboys Fan’s Ashes At Game

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Man Spreads Die Hard Cowboys Fan’s Ashes At Game

January 13, 2017 9:46 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Angel, Annie Potasznik, Dallas Cowboys, David Weigand, Football, Preston Sams, RIP, YouTube

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Kyle Grant did something at a recent Cowboys game he was never done before in his entire life.

“I thought it was odd I guess in a way, of course,” said Grant. “But still, (it’s the) Cowboys…it’s America’s team.”

Shortly before heading to the Cowboy versus Lions game a few weeks ago, Grant told his buddies he had to help out a long time Dallas fan.

“They said, “Where is he?” I said ‘he’s in my pocket.’ They were like, ‘You’re serious?’ I’m like, ‘yeah,’ ” said Grant.

He did not know the person, let along his late name, but he was holding his ashes.

It was a favor for his mother-in-law’s friend.

“If I’m a Cowboy fan and he’s a Cowboy fan, why not?” said Grant.

After a short prayer by his friend Preston Sams, Grant spread the ashes in a grassy area outside the stadium near Johnson Creek.

“Hallelujah!” yelled Grant in the video he later uploaded to Youtube.

He later learned the ashes belonged to West Virginia native David Weigand.

Tormented by drug addiction and later sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing a bank in 2002 to help fuel his habit, Weigand took his life in March.

His mother, Deborah Mahlke, told Grant the Cowboys were really all he had in life that made him smile.

“I think it gave her some closure. Everything she has dealt with, which I can’t imagine, I think it had to have helped,” said Grant.

As a fellow Cowboys fan, Grant said it was an honor.

“Would I want my ashes spread at Cowboys stadium? I’ve never really thought about that,” said Grant. “But there are several places I would like my ashes to be spread and that wouldn’t be a bad place either.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia