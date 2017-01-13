Man Spreads Die Hard Cowboys Fan’s Ashes At Game

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Kyle Grant did something at a recent Cowboys game he was never done before in his entire life.

“I thought it was odd I guess in a way, of course,” said Grant. “But still, (it’s the) Cowboys…it’s America’s team.”

Shortly before heading to the Cowboy versus Lions game a few weeks ago, Grant told his buddies he had to help out a long time Dallas fan.

“They said, “Where is he?” I said ‘he’s in my pocket.’ They were like, ‘You’re serious?’ I’m like, ‘yeah,’ ” said Grant.

He did not know the person, let along his late name, but he was holding his ashes.

It was a favor for his mother-in-law’s friend.

“If I’m a Cowboy fan and he’s a Cowboy fan, why not?” said Grant.

After a short prayer by his friend Preston Sams, Grant spread the ashes in a grassy area outside the stadium near Johnson Creek.

“Hallelujah!” yelled Grant in the video he later uploaded to Youtube.

He later learned the ashes belonged to West Virginia native David Weigand.

Tormented by drug addiction and later sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing a bank in 2002 to help fuel his habit, Weigand took his life in March.

His mother, Deborah Mahlke, told Grant the Cowboys were really all he had in life that made him smile.

“I think it gave her some closure. Everything she has dealt with, which I can’t imagine, I think it had to have helped,” said Grant.

As a fellow Cowboys fan, Grant said it was an honor.

“Would I want my ashes spread at Cowboys stadium? I’ve never really thought about that,” said Grant. “But there are several places I would like my ashes to be spread and that wouldn’t be a bad place either.”

