National NAACP President Speaks Of ‘Twitter-Aged’ Civil Rights Movement

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The national president of the NAACP, Cornell William Brooks says we are in the middle of a “Twitter-aged” civil rights movement.

Brooks was the keynote speaker at the UT Arlington’s annual MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet.

Among the topics Brooks touched on was a local issue that went viral on social media — the controversial arrest of a mother and daughter by a Fort Worth police officer last month.

“These people called the police for protection,” said Brooks. “They called the police for help. And what did they get? Handcuffs and dehumanizing treatment.”

Brooks said he was honored to speak at UT Arlington which he said is the fifth most diverse university campus in the country.

The event honors the a man who led a civil rights movement long before the internet existed.

“We say to students all the time when you go to the African-American Museum in Washington, you see all those pictures, all those artifacts all those icons of yesteryear, you need to imagine yourself on the wall, said Brooks, who added, “Dr. King’s holiday is not a holiday from social justice, it’s a Sabbath for social justice.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)