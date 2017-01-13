Opening Day At The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s that time of year! Grab your boots, the 121st edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off today.

Organizers call the event a “fun-filled extravaganza” and more than one million people are expected to visit during its 23-day run.

In all, there will be 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and six specialty rodeo performances at this year’s Stock Show. Among those performing are the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, the Best of Mexico Celebración, the Cowboys of Color Rodeo and Bulls’ Night Out.

When your not in the areaa there’s plenty of entertainment at the Coors Light Roadhouse. The entertainment venue is open Tuesday through Saturday during the Stock Show.

DJ Kevin Smith and the Jason Roberts Band will kick off events on the first night of the Stock Show. Other performers include singer Dale Watson, the Motown band Memphis Soul, the band Reckless Kelly and Josh Ward.

Something new this year at the Stock Show is the Moo-seum Experience, which allows visitors to enjoy the Stock Show as well as exhibits at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The annual Stock Show parade happens tomorrow, January 14 and tickets must be purchased in advance for the event. The parade ticket will also get you into the Stock Show grounds for one day.

The Rodeo Redline shuttle service from Billy Bob’s, on Rodeo Plaza, runs every 20 minutes.

Stock Show general admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 -16 and free for children 5 and under. Souvenir pins provide general grounds access throughout the Stock Show and cost $40.

The 2017 Stock Show and Rodeo runs through February 4.

