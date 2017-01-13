CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Packers Rule Out Jordy Nelson For Sunday Against Dallas

January 13, 2017 10:02 AM

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has ruled out wide receiver Jordy Nelson for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson broke at least two ribs in Sunday’s wild-card win over the New York Giants after taking a shot from Giants safety Leon Hall.

Nelson was thought to have been seeking a kevlar vest to attempt to play this Sunday, but it appears that isn’t going to be enough to allow him to take the field.

It’s a big loss for Green Bay as Nelson is Aaron Rodgers favorite target. Nelson had 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016 after missing 2015 with a torn ACL.

Despite Nelson leaving Sunday’s win in the second quarter, Rodgers and the Packers offense was able to slice and dice the Giants secondary with the return of Randall Cobb.

Cobb had missed the previous two games (ankle) before returning in a big way on Sunday. He torched the Giants for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns (one of them came on a hail mary at the end of the first half). With Cobb, Devante Adams, Jared Cook, Ty Montgomery and the up and coming Geronimo Allison, Rodgers still has plenty of weapons to find against Dallas.

You can hear Sunday’s game on 105.3 The Fan beginning at 12:30 CST. 

