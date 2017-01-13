Rangers Closer Sam Dyson Avoids Arbitration With $3.52M Deal

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Closer Sam Dyson avoided salary arbitration by agreeing with the Texas Rangers on a $3.52 million contract for next season.

Texas also agreed Friday with right-hander A.J. Griffin ($2 million), catcher Robinson Chirinos ($1.95 million) and reliever Tanner Scheppers ($975,000).

Dyson went 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 38 saves in 73 games for the AL West champions last season, when the hard-throwing right-hander earned $525,270. Dyson took over as closer about a month into the season and finished third in the AL in saves.

The 28-year-old Dyson was drafted by Toronto in 2010 and claimed off waivers by Miami three years later. The Rangers acquired him at the trading deadline in 2015.

The Rangers planned to exchange numbers later Friday with their three remaining players eligible for arbitration: relievers Jake Diekman and Jeremy Jeffress and infielder Jurickson Profar.

