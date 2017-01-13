Some Comforting Playoff Numbers On Dak & Zeke

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:40 p.m. Central Time right here on 105.3 The Fan, and there is great focus on Dallas’ special tandem of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

This isn’t just their first playoff game; they’re rookies, unproven in this atmosphere, and coming off a long stretch of inactivity due to NFC top-seed Dallas having earned a bye.

A key number on each guy that might comfort Cowboys Nation…

On Prescott: Since 1950, rookie quarterbacks in the playoffs are just 9-19. But Prescott joins Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to have home-field advantage. Additionally, Prescott had the third-highest passer rating in the NFL this year at 104.9. And in the history of the NFL, starting quarterbacks who finished with 104.0 or greater passer ratings are 25-9 in their opening postseason games.

On Elliott: Elliott has not played since Dec. 26 against Detroit. Amid some concerns that he might enter the playoffs with “rust,” we note than in college, after having a layoff ahead of an Ohio State bowl game, Elliott averaged 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, since 1990, NFL teams that rush for 140 yards or more per game during the regular season are, once they come off their first-round byes, 7-3 all-time.