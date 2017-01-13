The Lazy Dog Restaurant Opens In Euless

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

You know that feeling when you see a dog laying on the porch or in front of a crackling fireplace, it just feels like home. That’s the feeling you get when you walk into the brand new Lazy Dog Restaurant in Euless.

“We wanted the concept to be very fun and playful. For some reason it just popped in my head that including the dog in our concept would really give it that family feel” said CEO & Founder of Lazy Dog Restaurants Chris Simms.

That family feel extends to the family furry friends who are welcome on the patios, but it’s really about the comfort of home.

“We’ve got this great part of the menu that is craveable classics, it’s all of those comfort foods that you grew up with” Simms added.

Like the Chicken Tortilla Soup from an old family recipe or maybe the Campfire Pot Roast that will melt on your tongue.

“We braise it for five hours in the back kitchen. We make these beautiful skin-on mashed potatoes that we make several times a day” Simms explained.

From the Barbeque Bison Meatloaf to the Simms Family S’Mores, a visit to the Lazy Dog is enough to make any puppy pant.

