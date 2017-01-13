Vendors Bucking The Weather At Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems like every year there is some sort of bad weather for the open of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

And today was no different.

Rain drizzled all afternoon Friday with very cool temperatures. Not too many people braved the cold and wet choosing to duck inside instead.

One of the outdoor vendors lining the streets of Will Rogers Memorial Center was taking it in stride though.

Whiz-Q Stone employees said the display of their stone patio and wall products looked better clean and glistening in the rain. And they were ready for the weather unlike last year.

Last year was their first at the show and it was cold. They were in a tent when temperatures plummeted. Also, their location never saw any sunlight to warm them up. This year they’ve got a better location and a fancy new trailer overhead.

“So, this year we decided to try to upscale a little bit,” said Whiz-Q spokesman Derek Whisenand. “We built ourselves this nice display trailer with a couple of heaters on top and we’re good to go this year!”

