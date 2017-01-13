Watch: All Of The Cowboys “Finish This Fight” Videos

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If you’ve been on social media for the last week and a half you most likely have noticed the Cowboys tweeting out inspiring videos of players displaying their 2016 season motto, “Finish This Fight.”

The videos are jaw dropping and are meant to get Cowboys fans fired up for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Because they are so good we wanted to bring them all together so fans can watch them over and over.

Check them out below if you want to get your blood pumping for this Sunday.

How much weight can one man carry? In @Dak's story, he shares how he draws the strength to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/OVkfslG0tQ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 6, 2017

When you come face to face with defeat, how would you respond?@K_SMITH31's devotion to the game fuels him to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/Pu0U6sB0SA — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 7, 2017

How do you remain committed when injuries steal your chances for success? Sean Lee knows all too well & is determined to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/v67qfDedqJ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 8, 2017

When the life you know crumbles, how do you rebuild? @Dunbar_CDB5 has never let the odds define him in his efforts to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/SjPzAnL9k7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 9, 2017

Will you be ready when your moment comes? For Dan Bailey, he's gone above and beyond in preparation to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/yT7gvYzExC — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017

How challenging is it when people try to define you all your life? For @Bease11, he's ignored it all – in order to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/FSRFv8NhLa — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 11, 2017