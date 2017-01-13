Watch: All Of The Cowboys “Finish This Fight” Videos

By: Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If you’ve been on social media for the last week and a half you most likely have noticed the Cowboys tweeting out inspiring videos of players displaying their 2016 season motto, “Finish This Fight.”
The videos are jaw dropping and are meant to get Cowboys fans fired up for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Because they are so good we wanted to bring them all together so fans can watch them over and over.
Check them out below if you want to get your blood pumping for this Sunday.