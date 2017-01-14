CBS11[1]
Dallas And Green Bay Fire Departments Place Wager On Playoff Game

January 14, 2017 5:29 PM
GREEN BAY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas and Green Bay fire departments placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and Packers.

According to the wager, the losing team’s fire chief will have to install a smoke detector with the winning team’s logo in their office.

The losing team’s fire chief will also be sent the winning team’s t-shirt and hat to wear.

“Sunday’s matchup between the Packers and Cowboys should be one for the ages,” said Green Bay fire chief Dave Litton. “Regardless of who wins the game, our collective goal is to raise awareness of the critical importance of working smoke detectors in the home to prevent fire fatalities.”

Chief Litton said he looks forward to seeing the green and gold Packers smoke detector over Dallas fire chief David Coatney’s desk.

The Buff Project, a New York City-based fire safety organization and distributor of officially licensed NFL team smoke alarms, will also donate 50 team-branded smoke detectors to each of the fire departments as part of the wager.

The smoke detectors are to be used in fire safety outreach efforts.

“Spreading fire safety awareness, including stressing the importance of having working smoke and CO detectors in the home is an important initiative for our department,” said Chief Coatney. “Even when the Cowboys win the game, both cities win in terms of fire safety awareness.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

