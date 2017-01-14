Trump Blasts Civil Rights Icon John Lewis On Twitter

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – President-elect Donald Trump railed against civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, in two tweets Saturday morning, following the congressman’s plans to boycott next week’s inauguration.

The president-elect disparaged Lewis as “All talk, talk talk – no action or results” and attacking him for representing a Georgia district Mr. Trump claimed was “crime infested” and “falling apart.”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

The attacks, launched just two days before the nation celebrates the civil rights legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., follow Lewis’ decision to sit out the presidential inauguration Friday. On missing the ceremony — the first in three decades that Lewis will not be present for — the Georgia Democrat told NBC in an interview, “you cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*