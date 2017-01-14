Victim Identified In Fatal Crash In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police identified the 16-year-old driver who died in a fiery crash Thursday after trying to evade police.

Police say Samantha Agular crashed into a concrete ravine on Lake June Road after officers tried to stop her vehicle for a no headlight violation.

Agular’s vehicle caught fire, and she was reported dead at the scene.

Police have not said if there were other occupants in the car.

