WATCH: Dak Prescott Hits Dez Bryant For TD, Ties Game Up With Sneak On 2-Pt Conversion

Bryan Altman

What. A. Game.

After taking 3-0 lead in the very early stages of the first quarter, the Cowboys have trailed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers — often by double-digits — for most of the afternoon.

All that changed late in the fourth quarter when Dak Prescott connected with Dez Bryant on a 7-yard touchdown pass to bring the Cowboys within two of the Packers with just 4:08 remaining in the game.

Trailing 28-26 and with time expiring, the Cowboys obviously elected to go for two, and they put the game in the hands — or on the feet, rather — of Prescott, who scampered up the middle on a called QB sneak and into the end zone for a successful two-point conversion to tie things up.

It looked bleak early, and even late after a Prescott interception early in the third quarter, but the Cowboys hung tight and their perseverance paid off in spades.