Dez Bryant Catches 40-Yard TD To Get Cowboys Back In It

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dez Bryant brought some life into a silent AT&T Stadium when he caught and ran for a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Dallas was down 21-3 at the time before Bryant’s touchdown and extra point from Bailey brought the them to within 11 at 21-10.

It was Dez’s first career touchdown reception in the playoffs.

