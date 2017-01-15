Fans Stuck At AT&T Stadium Due To Tornado Threat Following Cowboys Loss To Packers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – Fans, media and staff members were forced to stay inside AT&T Stadium following the Cowboys loss to the Packers Sunday night due to severe weather passing through the area.

Not long after the game had ended, stadium personal began advising fans, media and staff that a shelter in place order had been given due to a tornado warning near the stadium.

AT&T Stadium about 4 miles west of track. #txwx pic.twitter.com/Z4505PCJgz — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) January 16, 2017

Hundreds of people streamed back into the stadium just as the storm arrived, bringing high winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Here's a shot of some of the fans and staff that are still inside AT&T Stadium while waiting out the storms. pic.twitter.com/gHdupp4Y2Q — Josh Clark (@JoshClark216) January 16, 2017

About 40 people took shelter inside of the engineering building near AT&T Stadium.

After the tornado warning was issued for the area, event staff helped to assist fans and drivers get to safety.

Gina, who was inside the engineering building, said she was attempting to leave the stadium in an Uber when she was turned around by event staff.

“The siren started going off, and it wasn’t safe to be outside so we went indoor with a bunch of other people,” said Gina.

Event staff and fans waited out the rain for about an hour before they were cleared to leave.

