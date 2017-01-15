NFL: Dallas Cowboys Football on 105.3 The Fan | Green Bay vs Dallas Matchup | Dallas Cowboys News | NFL News | NFL Scoreboard |
McFadden, Sanchez Inactive For Cowboys Vs Packers

January 15, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Football, Green Bay Packers, 105.3 The Fan, Mark Sanchez, Darren McFadden

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys will sit backup QB Mark Sanchez and CB Darren McFadden for Sunday’s playoff game vs the Green Bay Packers.

QB Tony Romo is suited up and ready to play as the number one backup to rookie Dak Prescott, who is appearing in his first NFL playoff game.

Also on the Cowboys inactive list:  RB Morris, LB Nzeocha, G Cooper, DE Ash.

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, who was listed as inactive for the Packers on Saturday, has been added to the active roster for the game Sunday.

Green Bay inactives include: QB Joe Callahan, CB Quinten Rollins, RB James Starks, OT Kyle Murphy, OL J.C. Tretter, WR Jordy Nelson, LB Jayrone Elliott.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

