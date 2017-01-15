Powerful Winds Cause Damage To Hangar At Grand Prairie Airport

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Powerful winds caused damage to a hangar at Grand Prairie airport Sunday evening after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near the area.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the hangar was the bulk of the reported damage in the area.

The airplane inside the hangar was only slightly damaged on the right wing.

