Powerful Winds Cause Damage To Hangar At Grand Prairie Airport

January 15, 2017 10:42 PM
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Powerful winds caused damage to a hangar at Grand Prairie airport Sunday evening after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near the area.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the hangar was the bulk of the reported damage in the area.

Winds caused damage to a hangar in Grand Prairie. (Yona Gavino)

The airplane inside the hangar was only slightly damaged on the right wing.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Grand Prairie airport. (Yona Gavino)

