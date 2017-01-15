Report: Tony Romo’s Preferred Destination Is Denver

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo has his eyes on the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport tweeted Sunday before the Cowboys take on the Packers that it’s no secret that Romo’s preferred landing spot is Denver in 2017.
Romo has been backing up rookie quarterback Dak Prescott after he returned from a back injury in week 11.
Prescott went on to lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC.
