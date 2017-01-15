Report: Tony Romo’s Preferred Destination Is Denver

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo has his eyes on the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Sunday before the Cowboys take on the Packers that it’s no secret that Romo’s preferred landing spot is Denver in 2017.

Was asked about #Cowboys’ plans for Tony Romo in 2017. No secret, #Broncos are his No. 1 spot. I’m told DEN is not inclined to trade for him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

From opposing executives, trading Tony Romo may be harder than imagined. #Cowboys could even hold him until a QB injury in the spring/summer — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

Romo has been backing up rookie quarterback Dak Prescott after he returned from a back injury in week 11.

Prescott went on to lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC.

You can hear the divisional round playoff game Sunday on 105.3 The Fan.