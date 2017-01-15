NFL: Dallas Cowboys Football on 105.3 The Fan | Green Bay vs Dallas Matchup | Dallas Cowboys News | NFL News | NFL Scoreboard |
Report: Tony Romo’s Preferred Destination Is Denver

January 15, 2017 1:04 PM
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo has his eyes on the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Sunday before the Cowboys take on the Packers that it’s no secret that Romo’s preferred landing spot is Denver in 2017.

Romo has been backing up rookie quarterback Dak Prescott after he returned from a back injury in week 11.

Prescott went on to lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC.

You can hear the divisional round playoff game Sunday on 105.3 The Fan.

