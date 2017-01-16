Anne Frank Link Possibly Unearthed At Nazi Death Camp

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial says researchers excavating the remains of one of the most notorious Nazi death camps have uncovered a pendant that appears identical to one belonging to Anne Frank.

Yad Vashem says Sunday it has ascertained the pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn – a Jewish girl who perished at Sobibor and may have known the famous diarist. Like Frank, Cohn was born in Frankfurt in 1929. Researchers are trying to confirm whether they were related.

One side of the pendant reads 3.7.29 — Karoline Cohn’s date of birth — and the word “Mazel tov.” The other side features a Hebrew letter for God’s name and three Stars of David.

