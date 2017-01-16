Argyle Company To Play Big Role At Trump Inauguration

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARGYLE (CBS11) – From a warehouse in North Texas to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., employees at an Argyle company say they are ready for the big stage.

GoVision has once again been contracted to provide huge LED screens for the masses that will gather in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

“It’s pretty pressure-filled,” said GoVision President and CEO Chris Curtis. “You have the whole world watching.”

Curtis said his company has been providing screens for the inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C. since 2005.

“To be a part of that history is really neat,” said Curtis.

This year the company will roll out 18 big screens which will be used throughout the National Mall and in embassies throughout the nation’s capital.

Curtis said his screens will allow all those in attendance to see the ceremony.

To kind of being doing that from a little shop in Argyle Texas is a big deal,” said Curtis.

He said they’ve been working on this six-figure contract for about two years now, and they are finally ready.

The trucks rolled out of GoVision’s warehouse en route to Washington, D.C. last Friday.

