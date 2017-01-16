Argyle Company To Play Big Role At Trump Inauguration

January 16, 2017 2:05 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Argyle, big screens, GoVision, Inauguration

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARGYLE (CBS11) – From a warehouse in North Texas to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., employees at an Argyle company say they are ready for the big stage.

GoVision has once again been contracted to provide huge LED screens for the masses that will gather in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

“It’s pretty pressure-filled,” said GoVision President and CEO Chris Curtis. “You have the whole world watching.”

Curtis said his company has been providing screens for the inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C. since 2005.

“To be a part of that history is really neat,” said Curtis.

This year the company will roll out 18 big screens which will be used throughout the National Mall and in embassies throughout the nation’s capital.

Curtis said his screens will allow all those in attendance to see the ceremony.

To kind of being doing that from a little shop in Argyle Texas is a big deal,” said Curtis.

He said they’ve been working on this six-figure contract for about two years now, and they are finally ready.

The trucks rolled out of GoVision’s warehouse en route to Washington, D.C. last Friday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia