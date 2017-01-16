Circus Owners To Discuss Closing Of ‘Greatest Show On Earth’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ELLENTON, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Feld Entertainment is expected to take more questions about the closing of the iconic Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus during a news conference today.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for nearly 50 years, will hold the meeting Monday morning at the company’s headquarters.

Feld’s daughter, Juliette Feld, the company’s chief operating officer, will also be in attendance.

Feld Entertainment broke the news to circus employees Saturday night that the show would close permanently in May. The reasons cited for the closure were falling ticket sales, high operating costs, changing public tastes in entertainment — and prolonged battles with animal rights groups.

Over the weekend Feld said ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected when the company removed elephants from the shows in May of 2016.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May.

