Cowboys WR Beasley Announces Birth Of Son Following Playoff Loss

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Just a day after losing in the NFL playoffs, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has something to celebrate.

On Monday morning, less than 24-hours after making taking some hard hits, 27-year-old Cole Beasley announced on twitter the birth of his second son.

“The only thing that could heal me has arrived.” said Beasley via twitter.

The only thing that could heal me has arrived. I love my family so much. pic.twitter.com/hdgG5iRUQf — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 16, 2017

Beasley and his wife Kyrstin have been married since 2014. They gave birth to their first son in late October of 2014.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)