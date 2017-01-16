Dallas Police Seek Suspect In MetroPCS Robbery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are looking for the man who robbed a MetroPCS location at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the 12900 block of Jupiter Road, located just south of the LBJ Freeway.

According to a police statement, the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun, and approached an employee working at the register. The armed robber demanded that the employee hand over money. Officials did not say how much cash, if any, the suspect was able to take.

Pictures taken from a surveillance camera appear to show other people inside of the store at the time of the robbery, perhaps a couple of customers. However, there were no injuries reported during this incident.

The camera was able to capture several shots of the suspect, described by authorities as a black male between 18 and 25 years of age. He is estimated to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray beanie, black jeans, black shoes and a camouflage jacket.

Anybody who has any information about this suspect is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4310. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.