Day Of Service Honors Legacy Of MLK In North Texas

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Dwight Perry, his wife Erica and their three sons faced a yard overflowing with leaves. At eight bags filled, the family kept going.

The family members weren’t clearing their own yard. The work was for a stranger, a senior citizen who lived in the Arlington bungalow, who apparently never came out of the house to see the clean up.

“We volunteered as members of our church, Cornerstone Baptist,”Dwight Perry said.

The volunteerism is an act manifested by Arlington’s annual MLK Day of Service. Each year on MLK Day, individuals, families and social groups donate their time to assist in community support efforts.

Monday’s response saw more than 400 people volunteer in projects that included senior assistance to clothing donations.

Sixteen-year-old Heidi Estrada joined a group of high school students who are members of UT Arlington’s Outward Bound program. Estrada assisted with boxing canned goods for Mission Metroplex.

“Dr. King worked to make us all equal, and I think that’s still important today,” said Estrada.

The Perry family said taking part in the Day of Service is their way to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

Mother Erica said the family is seeing the diversity of America in their own neighborhood, after moving to Grand Prairie from Chicago.

“Texas has been great for us,” said Erica Perry. “To help someone we don’t even know is important, because we all at some point and time in our lives will need help, too.”

