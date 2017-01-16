Disappointed Cowboys Fans Feel Good About Future

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – It is like a bad hangover for a Cowboys fans the day after the team’s 34 – 31 NFC Divisional Playoff game loss.

The team fought back to tie the Green Bay Packers Sunday evening, only to watch the game slip away at the end.

It was an emotional roller coaster ride for fans. The Cowboys climbed out of an 18-point deficit only to see Green Bay’s kicker nail the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

CBS11 talked to fans from as far away as Canada who said this loss is hard to stomach.

“It hurt to see them guys lose,” said Samuel Francis, a Cowboys fan visiting Arlington from North Carolina. “The way the season was going? Maybe next year, but I don’t know. That team had it.”

“I wanted to kick a wall,” said Tim Gallant, a Cowboys fan visiting from Ontario. “But, a little bit too much alcohol was involved in that thought, too.”

“I was proud,” said El Paso Cowboys fan David Rosales. “The boys fought. And it was a good game.”

So, how are fans reacting to Dak and Zeke’s performance and what are they expecting for next season?

If there is any consolation for fans, it’s that this young team has so much promise.

“They are the future. Dak and Zeke are the future,” Francis said. “I was pumped when I seen them coming back. I said OK, they’ve got some fight in them.”

“Oh, yeah,” Gallant said. “They’ll continue to fight is what they will for next year.”

