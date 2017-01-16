Eichel Scores Twice In Sabres’ 4-1 Win Over Stars

January 16, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Jack Eichel, Radek Faksa, Tyler Ennis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.

Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

