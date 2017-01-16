Garrett Wants The Best For Tony Romo, Declines To Name A Starter Going In 2017

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett finally opened up about the Tony Romo and Dak Prescott situation on Monday.

Garrett said he wants the best for Romo heading into next season, but declined to get into any discussions over who will be the starting quarterback in 2017.

“Tony’s been such a great player for the Cowboys. We certainly want the best for him whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

Garrett praised both Romo and Prescott for the way they handled the quarterback situation this season, but seemed resigned to the fact that this is now Dak Prescott’s team.

Garrett: "Tony's been such a great player for the Cowboys. We certainly want the best for him whether it's here or somewhere else." — Josh Clark (@JoshClark216) January 16, 2017

Garrett on Romo continued… "Good things will happen for Tony Romo. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks." — Josh Clark (@JoshClark216) January 16, 2017

Garrett declines to name a starter going into next season. "We'll talk in detail of what Tony Romo's situation is going forward." — Josh Clark (@JoshClark216) January 16, 2017

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)