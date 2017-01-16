Lessons In Life For Middle School Boys At Dallas Conference

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Lessons In Life For Middle School Boys At Dallas Conference

January 16, 2017 6:46 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Concord Church, middle school boys, MLK Day, Save Our Sons

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The tweens and teens gathered around the motorcycles with wide eyes– engines raring, of course. Just call it ‘boy bait.’ But, the real lessons wrapped around those motorcycles involved safety and sound choices.

“If you have a friend that says, ‘get on my bike– I’ll teach you how to ride’, don’t do it!” warned conference volunteer Derek Woodson.

Other volunteers hosted sessions dealing with drugs, discipline, social media, sexting and respect as the second annual Save Our Sons Conference delivered an on-point mixture of fun, and how-to-be-a-real-man information for middle school boys.

“Having respect for others, taking responsibility for my actions, and just loving others and doing the right thing,” rattled off 13-year-old Cameron Williams. Williams said a friend invited him to the first conference hosted at Dallas’ Concord Church last year. He came back, because he says middle school is tough– for even the good kids.

“It’s hard because there’s peer pressure, people trying to get you to do things,” said the Mansfield middle school student. “But, you just have to keep your mind focused.”

Williams said he’s an athlete and a leader at his school; but, he enjoys the conference because it helps keep him focused– and reminds him that there are other good kids also working to make good choices.

“These kids are the best of us,” said Concord Youth Pastor Kevin Bennett.

According to Bennett, the serious topics addressed in the sessions are coming right on time– because like it or not– life is already coming at these middle school boys, fast.

“The truth is that absolutely they are confronted with these issues everyday,” said Pastor Bennett. “We must do what it takes to make sure we’re informing them about things like sex, about making wise choices, about setting goals, about drugs–because we don’t want their friends to be their primary influence and their source of education about these things.”

As a youth pastor, he believes that a child is never out of reach. However, he also says that middle school is their best opportunity to make positive impressions on still impressionable young minds.

“We just believe that if we can install in the mind of a 6th grader that God has called them to do and be a great man, that when they are 17 and 18, they’ll make the right decisions to put them on that kind of trajectory to be great,” said Pastor Bennett. And then quickly adding, “greatness doesn’t happen by accident. So we’re going to do what it takes to invest in them.”

Volunteers representing careers in everything from law enforcement to technology shared stories and strategies for becoming real men.

“This is just a springboard,” said Pastor Bennett. “We think our boys will look back on this 6, 7, 8 years from now and remember: there were some men that I met when I was a 7th grader, 8th grader, and that made an impact on my life– and they will do same.”

That message of community service and concern for the next generation an appropriate tribute, supporters say, to the teaching of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s the best way to celebrate MLK’s birthday,” said Williams, “to come back and learn about him and how to be a man.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia