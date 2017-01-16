North Texas Flood Victims Struggle Without Flood Insurance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBS11) – Several residents in an Irving neighborhood are digging out of their homes and digging out their wallets after several inches of rain fell in the area Sunday night.

“It’s just a swampland in there right now,” said James Black, whose home was flooded.

The tile is filthy, the carpet is drenched with water and the severity of damage to the walls is unknown after heavy rains seeped into Black’s home.

“It was a river, you’re running through a river,” said Black.

He and other residents are bringing in the professionals to clean up their homes and are discovering they have to fork out every dime.

“I was beating myself up a lot,” said Black.

In two months, Black and his fiancée, Holly are set to be married. Now, they have to come up with an extra $5,000 to $10,000 just to dry out their home.

They do not have flood insurance.

“It doesn’t come up a whole lot,” said Black, “I mean there’s not hurricanes that sweep through here or anything like that.”

Private insurance companies rarely include flooding in standard policies, leaving homeowners to apply separately through FEMA.

“It’s probably one of the least expensive insurance products that you can buy,” said Mark Hanna with the Insurance Council of Texas.

Hanna estimates flood insurance costs an extra $400 on average annually.

“Unless you are on top of a hill or mountain, there is a chance your house could flood,” said Hanna.

Black said with the possibility of mold and mildew, he has to take care of the damage.

He is not looking at adding flood insurance to his policy for the next time.

“Hopefully other people can learn the lesson and not the hard way,” said Black.

Those who are interested in flood insurance can either call the National Flood Insurance Program referral center at 1.888.379.9531 or click here for more details.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)