Packers-Cowboys Biggest Ratings Draw For A Divisional Game In 20 Years

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The divisional round game between the Cowboys and Packers delivered on and off the field on Sunday.

According to Pro Football Talk, The Packers 34-31 win over Dallas resulted in a record 28.2 overnight TV rating, which is the highest rating for a divisional playoff game in 20 years.

It’s a huge win for the NFL after the league suffered a ratings drop this season, although television ratings have been on the rise after the election.

With the Cowboys losing, the NFL has lost its ratings juggernaut for the rest of the post-season.

The NFL can take some solace in the fact that they have three high-profile teams remaining in the field in the Packers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Atlanta Falcons wouldn’t be considered as high profile, although, they did have the second-best record in the NFC this season and quarterback Matt Ryan is the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award.

