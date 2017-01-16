Storms Leave Debris And Frightened Residents In Their Wake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – When heavy storms hit Frisco overnight, one neighborhood was right in the bullseye.

“I heard very strong winds,” recalls Alireza Amirkoorjani. “And then I came out here and saw this happened.”

His own chimney crumbled and crashed onto a neighbor’s pickup truck, leaving behind scrapes and dents.

Drone video shot by resident Herve Dussart shows flattened fences, and shingles bitten off by the wind. A huge tree fell in his own yard.

“The storm was so quick, we didn’t realize what happened,” says Dussart.

Over in Grand Prairie, a tornado tore into an airport hangar, ripping it open.

Employees at Forever Young Records mopped up after a roof leak led to flooding that came in – fast. The store was closed when water started gushing in.

“We have a display area with all our rare stuff, that’s all been damaged. There’s water dripping off down that wall,” explains office manager, Tavia Muzzi.

The task now – to preserve as many decades of music – before time runs out.

Grand Prairie police said the tornado left debris, but no reports of any injuries.

