Super Bowl LI Ticket Prices Plunge After Cowboys Are Eliminated

January 16, 2017 10:02 AM
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The re-sale market for Super Bowl LI in Houston has taken a plunge after the Cowboys were eliminated by the Packers on Sunday.

Dallas lost to Green Bay 34-31 on a last second 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

Before Sunday’s game, the cheapest ticket to get into Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston was $4,195 on Stubhub, according to ESPN.com’s Darren Rovell.

Following the game, the price plummetted to $3,349, which computes to a 20% drop.

“The threat of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl within a four-hour drive of their home stadium was propping up get-in ticket prices to unprecedented levels,” said Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellect, a Houston-based ticket distribution company.

Cowboys fans were intrigued to make the 4-hour trip down to Houston for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995. Many of those tickets they purchased will now hit the secondary market, making it a little bit cheaper for fans of the remaining teams still in contention.

