Texas Senator Wants Cannon To Be Official Gun For The State

January 16, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Cannon, Don Huffines, gun, state gun, state gun of Texas, weapon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A state senator from North Texas wants to designate a cannon as the official gun of Texas.

Cannons have played a major role in Texas history, especially the cannon used in the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which started the Texas revolution. That’s where the “come and take it” slogan comes from – a motto adopted by the Texian rebels.

Now State Senator Don Huffines (R-Dallas) wants to make a cannon the official gun of Texas.

Author and historian Dr. Gregg Dimmick says the actual “come and take it” cannon may be at the Gonzales Memorial Museum in Gonzales, Texas. Speaking to the Texas State Historical Association he said, “It probably weighs in the neighborhood of about 140 pounds and it’s iron. And there is some good evidence that this is the ‘come and take it’ cannon.”

Huffines said, “cannons serve as powerful reminders” of the states struggle for freedom – in the past and current day.

If approved, the cannon would have the first designation as official gun of Texas.

