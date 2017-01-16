US Official Says Orlando Shooter’s Widow Has Been Arrested

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) — The widow of Omar Mateen, the shooter in the Orlando nightclub massacre, has been arrested in San Francisco, sources tell CBS News.

Noor Salman, wife of Orlando massacre shooter Omar Mateen, has been arrested for aiding and abetting https://t.co/a1Da4h2Ssw pic.twitter.com/z6aIgpxukV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 16, 2017

Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history. She moved to the San Francisco area after the June shooting, in which her husband was killed by SWAT team members after slaughtering 49 people inside a popular gay nightclub.

Salman is expected to make her first appearance tomorrow in San Francisco.

Read more on CBS NEWS.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)