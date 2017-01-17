2 Men Found Shot To Death In Royse City Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROYSE CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Royse City police said two men were found shot to death at a home in Royse City early Tuesday morning.

Police said when officers arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Laurel Lane around 5:25 a.m., they found James Stevens and Travis Hicklin dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said four people lived in the residence, two men, a woman and a child. All were inside at the time of the shootings. The woman and child were not hurt.

The investigation into what police believe was a murder-suicide is ongoing.

