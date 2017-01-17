‘Chasing Dreams’ Exhibit Shares Immigrants’ Experience In MLB

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling exhibit about how Jews and other minorities overcame prejudice to succeed in baseball is on display in Fort Worth now through March 5.

The exhibit, Chasing Dreams, which made its Texas debut on January 9 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, features historic photos and films that recreate the Jewish story of our national pastime.

“I saw that it was going to be in Tulsa, in Milwaukee, in Detroit, and it had already been in New York and Los Angeles,”said Joel Hollander, the president of Tarrant County B’nai B’rith. “I said, ‘If it could be there, why can’t it be in Fort Worth?'”

The exhibition celebrates well-known heroes such as Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio.

“It’s not just about Jewish experience. It’s about how baseball has shaped immigrants’ experience and shaped minorities’ experience in the world,” said Hollander. “Probably the first great Jewish baseball player was Hank Greenberg. And it talks about Hank Greenberg and Joe DiMaggio, because their experiences were similar.”

During an opening event on Saturday, January 7, former American League President and the last surviving member of the 1947 New York Yankees, former third baseman, Dr. Bobby Brown visited the exhibit and shared stories of his time as a Yankee and becoming a cardiologist in Fort Worth after his baseball career.

Other events during the exhibit include a Wiffle Ball tournament, Seniors Day, Kids Day, talks and films.

The nationally acclaimed exhibit is organized by the Philadelphia Museum of American Jewish History and presented by the Tarrant County B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge.

Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American runs January 8 – March 5 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. Hulen Street, Fort Worth. Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Children under 12 years old are admitted free.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)