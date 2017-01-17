Cowboys Loss To Packers Was Painful, But Not The Most Heartbreaking

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Cowboys Loss To Packers Was Painful, But Not The Most Heartbreaking

January 17, 2017 10:48 AM By Troy Hughes
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, ALDS, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, dfw, heartbreak, NBA Finals, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Sports, Texas, World Series

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Days after fans watched Mason Crosby’s kick sail through the uprights at AT&T Stadium, many Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling the heartache of a season that could have been … and I’m one of them.

However, other losses in recent DFW sports history has prepared me for this moment. Losses I don’t want to relive, but will for your reading enjoyment:

2011 World Series
It feels like it was just yesterday that I was standing in The Fan Sports Lounge (RIP) with a glass of champagne in my hand, goggles on my forehead and intentions of burning the midnight oil in a drunken celebratory haze. The electricity flowing through the building came to an immediate stop along with Nelson Cruz’s ability to jump. THAT was devastation … THAT … I NEVER want to relive.

2006 NBA Finals
“But they won in 2011! Why are you upset about it now?” says 99% of everyone. Yes, the wound began to heal once Dirk hoisted that trophy in Miami, but the colossal collapse of 2006 wrecked Big D. For people like me that grew up hoping for destiny with the Three J’s, but slowly applauded lay-ups from Cherokee Parks, the 2006 Mavs were about to accomplish the unfathomable … and then it crashed like a float in a pre-planned parade.

2015 ALDS VS Toronto
Four years after the catch that never was, Rangers fans were ready to march back to the World Series with vengeance on their mind. Then … it ended at the hands of the now hated Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5. A game that marked the third time in the history of the Division Series in which a team lost the first two games at home, but came back to win the series … stomach … pains … feeling them now.

2006 Wild Card VS Seattle
You know what happened … Let’s continue.

2016 Divisional VS Green Bay
I know, I know I know … It REALLY HURTS now, but it ain’t the worse.

Contrary to the aforementioned events, the Cowboys have a bright future; Dak, Zeke, Dez and others (Jerry asked me to mention Jaylon Smith). This allows the pain to subdue just slightly. Plus, two words … Aaron Rodgers. Give credit where credit is due to a quarterback that displayed his craft with precision. It was Aaron freakin’ Rodgers … not David f’n Freese!

AWWWWW IT STILL HURTS!!

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Troy Hughes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia