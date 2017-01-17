Cowboys Zeke & Dak Lead NFL All-Rookie Team

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan ) – Ezekiel Elliott has been selected as the NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, which also selected his Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott as the quarterback on its All-Rookie Team.

Elliott, the fourth overall pick in last April’s draft, ran for 1,631 yards on the ground, caught 32 passes for another 363 yards and scored 16 TDs while winning the NFL rushing title.

“He’s one of the great natural competitors I’ve ever been around,” coach Jason Garrett said of Elliott, the Cowboys first PWFA rookie of the year winner since Tony Dorsett in 1977. “He (bleeping) loves it.”

Prescott, who led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, was picked in the fourth round and was expected to caddie for Tony Romo. But the veteran’s injury in August opened the door for Prescott, who finished with a 67.8 completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes against just four interceptions for a 104.9 passer rating – the highest in NFL history for a rookie QB.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan: “I think [Dak’s] got a chance to be one of the great ones.”

