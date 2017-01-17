DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Sweetie

Finding the perfect gift for Valentine’s day can be tough! Nothing says I care about you more than knowing your loved one spent a lot of time and effort into making you something special. Get creative this holiday and make your valentine a gift from the heart with these easy DIY V-day gifts. Your loved one and your wallet will thank you.

Chocolate Covered StrawberriesA sweet for your sweetie! Chocolate covered strawberries can run you a pretty penny at a commercial chocolate store. Make your own this year with this easy four ingredient recipe. Total Time: 20 minutes What You Need 1 package of strawberries

3/4 cup of semisweet chocolate

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract What You Need To Do Rinse and completely pat dry the strawberries with a paper or kitchen towel.

Boil water in a saucepan and place a metal mixing bowl on top of the pan once the water has boiled, make sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl or it will burn the chocolate, add the chocolate. Stir until melted and smooth.

Dip the strawberries, holding them by the stem and place on parchment or wax paper on a baking sheet.

Place the finished strawberries in the freezer to set for ten minutes or so. You can add additional garnishes by adding more chocolate or sprinkles. For example, you can melt white chocolate and use a spoon to drizzle over the finished strawberries for garnish. Strawberries keep for three to five days in fridge or three months if you freeze them.

A Map To Your Heart Picture Frame They say a picture is worth a thousand words and with this easy DIY picture frame you’ll leave your loved one speechless. You can make one or a few of these. Whether you’re making one for a significant other or best friend, this picture will show them just how much they mean to you. They say a picture is worth a thousand words and with this easy DIY picture frame you’ll leave your loved one speechless. You can make one or a few of these. Whether you’re making one for a significant other or best friend, this picture will show them just how much they mean to you. What You Need Map

Photo

Frame What You Need To Do Choose a frame. You can find cheap ones at the dollar store or the thrift store and spray paint them in a metallic color for a modern look.

Find a map of a special place that you both went to for vacation or the city where you first met. Cut a section of the map to fit the frame.

Choose a photo from where you first met, that amazing vacation you took or a wedding photo and cut the photo so that the picture is presently centered with the map creating a border around the photo. You can use double-sided tape to keep the photo in place.

Display!

Spa Day Bath BombsEveryone deserves a little R&R after the busy holiday season. Treat your love to a relaxing spa day at home with these easy DIY bath bombs. Retail stores charge a significant amount for these trendy bath items, however, with this recipe you can easily make five or six making for a relaxing day spa at home minus the price. What You Need 1/2 cup of powdered citric acid (found in the baking section in most grocery stores)

1 cup of baking soda

1/2 cup of epsom salt

1/2 cup of corn starch (reduces any skin irritants)

10 drops of lavender essential oil

1/2 teaspoon almond oil

red and blue food coloring (optional)

1-2 teaspoons of dried lavender buds

silicone molds What You Need To Do Sprinkle the dried lavender buds into the molds so that the buds will show up on the top of the bath bomb.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine the epsom salt, citric acid, corn starch and baking soda. Whisk to combine.

Add the almond oil and essential lavender oil to the mixture and whisk to combine. Add in 4 to 5 drops of the blue and red food coloring and combine until you reach a desired purple color.

Using a spray bottle, spray once or twice with water to moisten the mixture. Use a spoon to mix the ingredients well. The consistency should be similar to wet sand and should clump up in your hand if you squeeze it.

Using a spoon, transfer the mixture to the silicone molds and pack it tightly to the top. You can use parchment paper lined muffin trays or cut a tennis ball in half to achieve a great sphere bath bomb.

Lay a paper towel on a flat surface and carefully turn the molds over, and pop out the bath bombs.

Line a baking sheet with aluminium foil and transfer the paper towel, with bombs on them, to the foil lined baking sheet. Cover the bath bombs with a few more additional paper towels and allow to dry over night.

Add to a bath of warm water and watch it fizz!

Memory Box In a world where time flies, it’s important to remember the good times. Create a memory box where you can save and relive memories for years to come with this simple tutorial. In a world where time flies, it’s important to remember the good times. Create a memory box where you can save and relive memories for years to come with this simple tutorial. What You Need Shadow box

Glass markers or paint What You Need To Do Buy a shadow box or make your own with a picture frame, some 2 x 4’s and plywood.

Choose a theme for your memory box that fits you both as a couple. You can add ticket stubs for sporting events or concerts, a money fund for traveling, tour tickets and receipts from vacations, wine corks from romantic dinners, etc.

Once you’ve chosen your theme write a quote using glass markers or paint. You can even paint the frame in a color of your choosing.

Fill the shadow box with memories and hang on the wall

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.