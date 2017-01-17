Exploring The Texas Musicians Museum In Irving

January 17, 2017 7:31 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Barbara Mandrell, Buddy Holly, Entertainment, Guitars, Irving, Music, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Tanya Tucker, Texas, Texas Musicians Museum, Thomas Kreason, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The root of Texas music go back to the early 1900’s and since then have touched virtually every genre of music from jazz, blues, Tejano, country and rock.

The Texas Musicians Museum in Irving brings it all together with music, guitars, photographs, one-of-a-kind memorabilia and much more.

“There is no place in the world that music has developed and evolved like it has here in Texas, no where” said Texas Musicians Museum Executive Director and Curator Thomas Kreason.

You’ll see clothes and boots worn by Texas music legends like Tanya Tucker, Barbara Mandrell, Willie and Waylon.

“We have one of Waylon’s suede vests that he worn and performed in, and a pair of his personal boots with his “Flying W” logo on them” Kreason added.

(photo credit: Texas Musicians Museum)

(photo credit: Texas Musicians Museum)

Currently you’ll see a special Texas tribute to Elvis and his time in Texas promoting his career and in the military at Fort Hood.  The display includes a suit he wore and a guitar his played in the movie “Girls, Girls, Girls”.

On your tour of The Texas Musicians Museum you can see one of the first music videos ever recorded on a 1958 Philco Television set.  It is The Big Bopper singing Chantilly Lace in beautiful black and white, twenty three years before MTV.

“This is 1958, he actually went and made three music videos” Kreason remarked.

They have thousands of other pieces of memorabilia from ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Buddy Holly and much, much more.  You’ll also hear live music weekends on an indoor stage and an outdoor garden ,weather permitting.

JD Ryan found a Texas treasure at The Texas Musicians Museum in Irving…Around Town!

Details: TexasMusiciansMuseum.com

Watch JD give a tour:

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia