Exploring The Texas Musicians Museum In Irving

The root of Texas music go back to the early 1900’s and since then have touched virtually every genre of music from jazz, blues, Tejano, country and rock.

The Texas Musicians Museum in Irving brings it all together with music, guitars, photographs, one-of-a-kind memorabilia and much more.

“There is no place in the world that music has developed and evolved like it has here in Texas, no where” said Texas Musicians Museum Executive Director and Curator Thomas Kreason.

You’ll see clothes and boots worn by Texas music legends like Tanya Tucker, Barbara Mandrell, Willie and Waylon.

“We have one of Waylon’s suede vests that he worn and performed in, and a pair of his personal boots with his “Flying W” logo on them” Kreason added.

Currently you’ll see a special Texas tribute to Elvis and his time in Texas promoting his career and in the military at Fort Hood. The display includes a suit he wore and a guitar his played in the movie “Girls, Girls, Girls”.

On your tour of The Texas Musicians Museum you can see one of the first music videos ever recorded on a 1958 Philco Television set. It is The Big Bopper singing Chantilly Lace in beautiful black and white, twenty three years before MTV.

“This is 1958, he actually went and made three music videos” Kreason remarked.

They have thousands of other pieces of memorabilia from ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Buddy Holly and much, much more. You’ll also hear live music weekends on an indoor stage and an outdoor garden ,weather permitting.

JD Ryan found a Texas treasure at The Texas Musicians Museum in Irving…Around Town!

Details: TexasMusiciansMuseum.com

Watch JD give a tour:

