Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Dallas

DALLAS (CBS11) – One day after helping with community service work in Oak Cliff for the MLK Day of Service, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in a Dallas courtroom.

“Who’s that dude,” a man standing outside the Earl Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas asked, while watching a group of photojournalists and videographers turn their cameras toward three SUV’s drive out of the security-enhanced lot underneath the courthouse.

The person getting all the attention was Zuckerberg.

Tuesday morning, Zuckerberg took the witness stand in a federal intellectual property theft case that surrounds a company owned by Zuckerberg.

Oculus Rift is a high tech software company best known for its Virtual Reality headsets.

Zuckerberg acquired the company for $3 billion.

Co-developers of Oculus are former workers for ZeniMax Media, a video game developer. ZeniMax also owns Richardson based ID Software.

The owners of ZeniMax allege Oculus developed their virtual reality headsets with proprietary secrets taken when former employees left for Oculus.

For Zuckerberg’s part, he testified about his interest in VR technology and subsequent purchase of Oculus.

“Oculus products are built with Oculus technology,” Zuckerberg said during testimony. “The idea that oculus products are based on someone else’s technology is just wrong,” Zuckerberg stated.

The Facebook founder is just one part of the trial. The case resumes Wednesday.

