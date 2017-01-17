Facebook Founder Zuckerberg In Town To Testify In Lawsuit

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Dallas today to testify in a lawsuit, accusing one of his companies of stealing trade secrets and destroying evidence.

Zenimax seeks $2 billion in damages, claiming Zuckerberg’s company Oculus stole technology for a virtual reality headset. Zenimax owns Richardson-based game company id software.

Zenimax claims former employee John Carnack, who now works for Oculus, stole data from Zenimax before he left the company.

Facebook’s lawyers argued Zuckerberg should not have to answer questions in the trial. The judge dismissed that argument, so Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify today in Dallas Federal Court.

