More Prisoners Moved From Guantanamo Bay

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUBA (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Defense announced Tuesday the transfer of 10 detainees from the Guantanamo Bay prison to the government of Oman.

The announcement comes just a few days before President Obama leaves office.

The following men: Ghaleb Nassar Al Bihani, Mustafa Abd al-Qawi Abd al-Aziz Al-Shamiri, Karim Bostam, Abdul Sahir, Musab Omar Ali Al-Mudwani, Hail Aziz Ahmed Al-Maythali, Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammad Rabei’i, Mohammed Al-Ansi, Muhammad Ahmad Said Haider, and Walid Said bin Said Zaid were released from the detention facility.

As directed by the president’s Jan. 22, 2009, executive order, the interagency Guantanamo Review Task Force conducted a comprehensive review of these cases. As a result of those reviews, which examined a number of factors, including security issues, Haider and Zaid were unanimously approved for transfer by the six departments and agencies comprising the task force.

Periodic Review Boards consisting of representatives from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State; the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined that continued law of war detention of 8 of the 10: Al Bihani, Al-Shamiri, Al-Ansi, Bostam, Sahir, Al-Mudwani, Al-Maythali, and Rabei’i, does not remain necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States.

As a result of those reviews, which examined a number of factors, including security issues, Al Bihani, Al-Shamiri, Al-Ansi, Bostam, Sahir, Al-Mudwani, Al-Maythali, and Rabei’i, were recommended for transfer by consensus of the six departments and agencies comprising the Periodic Review Board.

The Periodic Review Board process was established by the president’s March 7, 2011 Executive Order 13567.

The DOD said The United States is grateful to the government of Oman for its humanitarian gesture and willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

The U.S. coordinated with the government of Oman to ensure the transfers took place consistent with appropriate security and humane treatment measures, according to the DOD.

Today, 45 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)