North Texans Head To DC For Trump Inauguration, March Against Him

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Ray Myers and his wife have tickets to Donald Trump’s Inauguration and the Inauguration Parade.

“This is on the bucket list,” said Myers. “I mean, my goodness, this has been a life-long dream for my wife.”

He said his wife is also very excited they’re going to the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball.

“She just likes the sparkles and meeting people,” said Myers.

Myers said they’re being joined in Washington by 100 other members of the Texas Mighty Strike Force.

Like him, some of the other grassroots conservatives voluntarily campaigned for Trump in Wisconsin and other toss-up states.

“They should get tickets deservingly so,” said Myers. “We have a spirit of patriotism I can feel, I can personally feel it that we haven’t had in eight years.”

Besides Friday’s Inauguration, North Texans are also hitting the road for a massive event planned for the next day.

Lindsay, who doesn’t want her last name mentioned, said she’s meeting three of her Dallas friends for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

“I’m excited. I’m a little bit nervous and anxious,” Lindsay said. “I just felt this was going to be a historic event.”

It’s estimated that 200,000 people will be protesting against President Donald Trump.

“He represents every guy whoever cheated off my test and who then took all the credit or every man whoever felt as though he could touch me and I had to fight him off,” she said.

Lindsay is packing the sweatshirt she designed.

While she opposes Trump, she said she’s not giving up on him.

“I’m going to hold out hope that he can change his behaviors, the ones that frustrate and scare me, and really get to work for the American people,” she said.

They are two North Texans going to Washington to express their very different views about our next president.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)