One Of Highland Park’s Oldest Mansions Scheduled To Be Demolished

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS11) – One of Highland Park’s oldest mansions, the former home of real estate developer Trammell Crow, is set for demolition.

The six acre estate made headlines when it sold last year for an estimated $55 million.

“So many people have been through these doors. Presidents, royalty, major CEOs and executives,” said Candy Evans, who broke news of the demolition on her real estate blog, Candy’s Dirt.

Now, anything that can be salvaged from the house is up for sale, according to DFW Pre-Demolition & Estate Sales.

The company said the stairs aren’t up to code, the electrical wiring needs replaced and restoring the house simply isn’t feasible.

“It’s so hard and so expensive to remodel homes like this,” said Evans.

It’s unclear what the owner, billionaire Andy Beal, has planned for the estate.

A representative told CBS11 the trees on the property won’t be touched.

