Parking Lot ‘Door Ding’ Argument Leads To Haltom City Man’s Death

BEDFORD (1080 KRLD) – An altercation in a grocery store parking lot over a ‘door ding’ turned deadly Monday afternoon.

According to Bedford Police, the shooting happened in the parking lot at the Kroger store on Harwood Road and Central Drive. Sergeant Jerry Buford says it happened over a ‘door ding’ – a door opening and hitting the vehicle in the next stall over.

Police say two men began arguing Monday afternoon when one opened his car door into the other’s. The discussion became heated as both men stated they had guns. As one man made a ‘threatening move,’ the suspect, who has a valid handgun license, shot the victim.

It was later determined that the victim, 28-year-old Sam Phillip Smith of Haltom City, did not have a gun.

The unidentified suspect was arrested for murder at the scene and transported to the Bedford Police Department. Sgt. Buford says that he was cooperative and that no one else was hurt.

The suspect was released Tuesday by the Judge pending further investigation of probable cause.

