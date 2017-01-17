Parking Lot ‘Door Ding’ Argument Leads To Haltom City Man’s Death

January 17, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Bedford, Death, Door Ding, Haltom City, Parking Lot, Sam Phillip Smith, Shooting, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD (1080 KRLD) – An altercation in a grocery store parking lot over a ‘door ding’ turned deadly Monday afternoon.

According to Bedford Police, the shooting happened in the parking lot at the Kroger store on Harwood Road and Central Drive. Sergeant Jerry Buford says it happened over a ‘door ding’ –  a door opening and hitting the vehicle in the next stall over.

Police say two men began arguing Monday afternoon when one opened his car door into the other’s. The discussion became heated as both men stated they had guns. As one man made a ‘threatening move,’ the suspect, who has a valid handgun license, shot the victim.

It was later determined that the victim, 28-year-old Sam Phillip Smith of Haltom City, did not have a gun.

The unidentified suspect was arrested for murder at the scene and transported to the Bedford Police Department.  Sgt. Buford says that he was cooperative and that no one else was hurt.

The suspect was released Tuesday by the Judge pending further investigation of probable cause.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia