CARROLLTON (CBSDFW) – Carrollton Police are looking for a woman that used a stolen credit card of an elderly woman who died on the way to visit her husband at the VA hospital in Dallas.

Police say the elderly woman died of natural causes on New Years Day in the parking lot of the Frankfurt DART station in Carrollton.

